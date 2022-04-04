Tonight we are talking about possibilities of forming an opposition coalition ahead of the 2023 general elections. Guests: Professor Ellion Masocha (independent political analyst), Thembelihle Ndlovu (Mthwakazi Republic Party) and political activits - Kudzai Samaita, Joseph Ndlovu, Sipho Ngulube and Shelton Mlilo. Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.
Livetalk, April 4, 2022: Possibilities of Forming Coalition Ahead of 2023 General Elections
Tonight we are talking about possibilities of forming an opposition coalition ahead of the 2023 general elections. Guests: Professor Ellion Masocha (political analyst), Thembelihle Ndlovu (MRP) and political activits - Kudzai Samaita, Joseph Ndlovu, Sipho Ngulube and Shelton Mlilo.
Facebook Forum