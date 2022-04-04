Livetalk, April 4, 2022: Possibilities of Forming Coalition Ahead of 2023 General Elections

Show more Show less

Tonight we are talking about possibilities of forming an opposition coalition ahead of the 2023 general elections. Guests: Professor Ellion Masocha (independent political analyst), Thembelihle Ndlovu (Mthwakazi Republic Party) and political activits - Kudzai Samaita, Joseph Ndlovu, Sipho Ngulube and Shelton Mlilo. Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.