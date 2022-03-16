Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are talking about Operation Dudula in South Africa.Guests: Mbuso Mhlanga (businessman), Samuel Dube (Christian), Dr. Frenk Guni (Zanu PF) and Professor Ricky Mukonza.Hosts: Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, March 16, 2022: Operation Dudula
Episodes
-
-
March 13, 2022
Live Talk Special Coverage: Zimbabwe 2022 By-elections
-
March 12, 2022
Live Talk Special Coverage: Zimbabwe 2022 By-elections
-
March 11, 2022
Livetalk, March 11, 2022: Zimbabwe By-election Campaigns
-
March 09, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, March 9, 2022
-
March 08, 2022
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove