Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, January 26, 2022

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, January 26, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, January 26, 2022

Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are talking about the sitting of the Nomination Court for processing candidates' documents for the forthcoming council and parliamentary by-elections. Hosts: Jonga Kandemiiri and Chris Gande.

Our guest panelists are Tawanda Dzokora of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, Nhlanhla Moses Ncube of the Africa Freedom party, another opposition party and Dr. Masimba Mavaza of Zanu PF.

