LIvetalk: Diaspora Forum - 08-19-20
Hosts Jonga Kandemiiri and Chris Gande of VOA's Studio 7 Diaspora Livetalk Program discuss the state of Covid 19 and the easing of lockdown restrictions in South Africa as well the change in quarantine rules for returnees to Zimbabwe; and the Democratic National Convention underway in the U.S.
Episodes
-
August 18, 2020
LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove
-
August 17, 2020
LiveTalk
-
August 14, 2020
LiveTalk
-
August 13, 2020
LiveTalk- Women's RoundTable
-
August 13, 2020
LiveTalk- Diaspora Forum
-
August 11, 2020
LiveTalk - The Connection with Mike Hove - August 11, 2020