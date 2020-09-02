Livetalk: Diaspora Forum, September 2, 2020
On the Diaspora Forum we are discussing the political situation in Zimbabwe as courts have granted protest leader Jacob Ngarivhume and Hopewell Chin'ono bail ahead of a visit by South Africans expected to engage the government and other stakeholders on the political crisis in the country.
