LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight we focus on youth-led initiatives that target uplifting the nation’s health care sector. The discussion will also address what is happening in schools as far as e-learning, the teachers protest & the spike in student/ teenage pregnancies that happened under the national lockdown.
