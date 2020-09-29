Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove

LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:28 0:00
Direct link

LiveTalk- The Connection: Tonight on The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on how COVID-19 is affecting Zimbabwean youth. We also discuss the upcoming United States Presidential debate happening tonight between Republican candidate, Donald J. Trump and Democrat candidate, Joe Biden.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG