LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove
LiveTalk- The Connection: Tonight on The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on how COVID-19 is affecting Zimbabwean youth. We also discuss the upcoming United States Presidential debate happening tonight between Republican candidate, Donald J. Trump and Democrat candidate, Joe Biden.
Episodes
-
September 28, 2020
LiveTalk
-
September 25, 2020
LiveTalk
-
September 24, 2020
LiveTalk- Women's RoundTable
-
September 23, 2020
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum
-
September 22, 2020
LiveTalk- The Connection with Mike Hove
-
September 21, 2020
LiveTalk