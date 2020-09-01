LiveTalk-The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight, host, Mike Hove speaks to youth about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe. We also discuss alleged human rights violations happening in Zimbabwe during the national lockdown, whilst commemorating the life of the late Dr.Patson Dzamara who passed away last week, due to cancer.
