Live Talk- The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on Live Talk- The Connection, host, Mike Hove speaks to youth about the rise in Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe currently has approximately 7300 COVID-19 cases, over 5450 recoveries and 210 deaths. We also discuss the opening of schools which is happening on the 14th of September
