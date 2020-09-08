Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Live Talk- The Connection with Mike Hove

Live Talk- The Connection with Mike Hove
Live Talk- The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on Live Talk- The Connection, host, Mike Hove speaks to youth about the rise in Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe currently has approximately 7300 COVID-19 cases, over 5450 recoveries and 210 deaths. We also discuss the opening of schools which is happening on the 14th of September

