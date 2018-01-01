LIVE BLOG: Iran Protests Stretch to 5th Day

1/1/18 8:34 a.m. -- Iran's President and Judiciary Chief issued fresh comments Monday about the ongoing protests.

The semi-official Fars News Agency reports that President Hassan Rouhani told a meeting with parliamentary committee heads that, "We believe what has been happening over the past several days may seem to be a threat, but it can be turned into an opportunity to see what the problem is."

State TV broadcast comments from Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani, the country's judiciary chief, who said, "Those who carry out acts of sabotage, riot and unrest, and set fire to public and private venues and properties, should be dealt with strongly."

1/1/18 7:26 a.m. -- Iran State TV reports 12 killed in protests

Jan 1. (AP) -- At least 12 people have been killed in the ongoing protests in Iran, and armed protesters have tried to take over police stations and military bases, state TV reported Monday.



The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities, with some protesters chanting against the government and the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of people have been arrested.



The state TV report said 10 were killed during clashes Sunday night, without elaborating. Two demonstrators were killed during a protest in western Iran late Saturday.



"Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," state TV reported. It did not say where those attacks occurred.



1/1/18 6:50 a.m. -- AFP: Rouhani Says Citizens will 'Deal With This Minority'

President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that the Iranian people would "respond to rioters and lawbreakers" protesting around the country in recent days.

"Our nation will deal with this minority who chant slogans against the law and people's wishes, and insult the sanctities and values of the revolution," he said in a statement on his official website.

"Criticism and protest are an opportunity not a threat. The nation will themselves respond to the rioters and lawbreakers."

1/1/18 6:36 a.m. -- Protests in Izeh, Khuzestan Province

1/1/18 5:40 a.m. -- State TV says 10 killed "in several cities":

Jan. 1 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed during the street protests in Iran on Sunday, state television said on Monday without giving details.

"In the events of last night, unfortunately a total of about 10 people were killed in several cities," it said, while showing footage of damage from anti-government demonstrations.

1/1/18 4:51a.m. -- AP reports that Iranian state TV says 10 people have been killed amid nationwide protests, without elaborating.

1/1/18 3:22 a.m. -- Reuters: Two killed in protests in southwest

DUBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Two people were killed in Iran's protests in a southwestern town, ILNA news agency on Monday quoted a local parliament member as saying.

That brought to at least four the number of fatalities in the most serious unrest in the country since 2009.

1/1/18 3:00 a.m. -- AP: Israeli minister wishes Iranian protesters 'success'

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli minister has wished Iranian protesters "success" but insists his country is not involved in the mass demonstrations that erupted in recent days.

In a radio interview on Monday, Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz said Israel is "not getting involved, but I certainly wish the Iranian people success in the struggle for freedom and democracy."

Israel has long viewed Iran as its greatest security threat because of Tehran's nuclear program, its support for regional militants and Iranian leaders' frequent calls for Israel to be eliminated. Iran has long accused Israel, the United States and Britain of meddling in its internal affairs and working to overthrow its government.

1/1/18 1:43 a.m. -- AFP, quoting local media, reports that new protests were held in Iran overnight:

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a small protest in Tehran's Enghelab Square on Sunday evening, according to unverified social media videos.

Protesters in the small northwestern town of Takestan torched a school for clergy and government buildings, the ILNA news agency said, while the state broadcaster said two people had died in Dorud after crashing a stolen fire engine.

There were also reports of protests in the cities of Izeh (southwest), Kermanshah and Khorramabad (west), Shahinshahr (northwest) and Zanjan (north).

