Biden, Haris Inauguration

Democrats Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris were on Wednesday sworn in as America's president and vice president respectively outside the Capitol in Washington DC. #voainauguration #inauguration2021 #inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, depart after the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
Joe Biden delivers a speech after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th U.S. President, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.
