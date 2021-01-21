Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Audio menu
Internet TV
Home
News
Zimbabwe
Africa
USA
World
Live Talk
Live Talk TV
Live Talk
Studio 7
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
Indaba zesiNdebele
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
Nhau dzeShona
Special Reports
Login / Register
More
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Latest Show
More TV
Program Index
Live Talk TV
VOA60 Africa
VOA60 World
VOA60 America
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube
Latest Program
Live Talk
Upcoming
05:00 - 06:00
Live Talk
06:00 - 06:30
Nhau dzeShona Mangwanani
06:30 - 07:00
Indaba zesiNdebele Ekuseni
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
VOA Zimbabwe Audio Tube For Studio 7
Latest Program
Studio 7
Upcoming
19:00 - 20:00
Studio 7
Zimbabwe DTH
Zimbabwe DTH
Latest Program
More Radio
Program Index
Studio 7
Live Talk
ZimPlus
English
Ndebele
Shona
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Photo Gallery
Biden, Haris Inauguration
51 minutes ago
Democrats Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris were on Wednesday sworn in as America's president and vice president respectively outside the Capitol in Washington DC. #voainauguration #inauguration2021 #inauguration
1
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
2
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, depart after the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2021. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS
3
Joe Biden delivers a speech after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP)
4
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th U.S. President, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.
Load more
Biden, Haris Inauguration
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG