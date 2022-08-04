Out of the four candidates running in Kenya’s presidential election next week, three have running mates who are women, including frontrunner Raila Odinga. The election could herald a breakthrough in Kenya’s national politics. But female politicians say getting to this historic point has been no easy journey, as Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi.
Kenya Could Elect First Female Deputy President in August Poll
