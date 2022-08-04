Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya Could Elect First Female Deputy President in August Poll

Kenya Could Elect First Female Deputy President in August Poll
Embed
Kenya Could Elect First Female Deputy President in August Poll

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:43 0:00
Direct link

Out of the four candidates running in Kenya’s presidential election next week, three have running mates who are women, including frontrunner Raila Odinga. The election could herald a breakthrough in Kenya’s national politics. But female politicians say getting to this historic point has been no easy journey, as Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi.

Out of the four candidates running in Kenya’s presidential election next week, three have running mates who are women, including frontrunner Raila Odinga. The election could herald a breakthrough in Kenya’s national politics. But female politicians say getting to this historic point has been no easy journey, as Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG