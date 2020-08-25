Jamaican Olympic Champion Usain Bolt is Self-Quarantining After Testing Positive for COVID-19

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is self-quarantining at home in Jamaica, after testing positive for the coronavirus following a party celebrating his 34th birthday attended by several sports stars.

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed late Monday that Bolt tested positive, after he posted a video on social media earlier Monday saying he was waiting for the results.

Bolt, who took the test Saturday after his party said, he did not have any symptoms of the coronavirus, but he urged anyone who came in contact with him to quarantine just to be safe.

Bolt has received well wishes and some have accused him of being careless in the midst of a pandemic.

Bolt is part of the uptick in infections in Jamaica that officials blame on the reopening of international borders as well as recent celebrations marking Independence Day and Emancipation Day.

Officials also say people are ignoring measures to keep themselves and others safe, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Jamaica has confirmed more than 1,600 infections and at least 16 deaths.

“I’m having no symptoms so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation, to see what is the protocol and how I should go about quarantining myself,” Bolt added. “Until then, I am saying anyone who has had contact with me should quarantine by themselves just to be safe, and just to take it easy.”