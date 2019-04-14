Ivanka Trump In Africa For Women's Economic Summit

Ivanka Trump arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Sunday for a summit on African women's economic inclusion and empowerment.

In addition to attending the summit, the daughter of the U.S. president, who is also an advisor to her father, will meet with female workers in the coffee industry, and tour a female-run textile facility.

President Donald Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum in February, establishing the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative. W-GDP says it hopes to "reach 50 million women by 2025, through the work of the the United States Government and its partners."

It was not immediately clear if the controversy that surrounds the U.S. president will follow his daughter to Africa. The president has not been kind in his remarks about Africa and its migrants.

"I don't think people will have a good feeling" said Ethiopian journalist Sisay Woubshet, about the president's daughter visit to the Continent.

Marakle Tesfaye, an activist, said, however, "I think she's coming genuinely to empower women and it's good that she's coming because she will push forward our agenda."

Trump is also scheduled to an make an appearance at a World Bank policy summit.