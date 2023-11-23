Israel-Hamas Truce, Release of Hostages and Prisoners to Start Friday

A truce between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), with the first group of hostages set to be released from Gaza at 4 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the foreign ministry of Qatar, which is helping to negotiate the deal.

The truce — the first since the war began last month — will include a comprehensive cease-fire in north and south Gaza, spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told journalists in Doha.

According to the deal, 50 women and children who were abducted from Israel by the militant group Hamas on October 7 will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and minors jailed in Israel.

Thirteen hostages will be released from Gaza on Friday, and additional groups of hostages will be released each day of the cease-fire until 50 are freed.

“We all hope that this truce will lead to a chance to start a wider work to achieve a permanent truce,” Al-Ansari said.

At the request of the Israeli government, child abuse experts from Jerusalem’s Haruv Institute have developed guidelines on how Israeli soldiers should handle the minors once they are released from Gaza.

Israel has received an initial list of the hostages who are to be released from Gaza on Friday, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Thursday.

“The relevant authorities are checking the details of the list and are presently in contact with all the families,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Under the deal, Israel is to pause its attacks on Gaza for four days. Additionally, Hamas confirmed on its Telegram channel that attacks from its forces also would pause.

The truce could last beyond the initial four days, Israel said, if Hamas releases at least 10 hostages per day. The Qatari spokesperson said Doha hopes to broker another agreement to release more hostages from Gaza by the truce’s fourth day.

The 50 hostages were initially expected to be released on Thursday. Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said in a statement late Wednesday that negotiations were continuing and that the first hostages held by Hamas in Gaza would not be released until at least Friday.

None of the identities of those being freed has been disclosed, but U.S. officials said they believe some of the nine American hostages believed to be held by Hamas would be among those released.

Egypt, which is also involved in the negotiations, is receiving lists of hostages and prisoners who are to be released, Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt’s state information service, said in a statement. He called on both sides to honor the agreement.

Israel and Hamas have both said they will return to fighting once the truce concludes.

The spokesperson of Hamas’ armed wing on Thursday called for the escalation of hostilities with Israel.

“We call for escalation of the confrontation with the occupation throughout the West Bank and all resistance fronts,” Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said in an audio message aired by Al Jazeera TV.

Israel’s military said Thursday it carried out aerial attacks on 300 Hamas targets during the past day, including tunnels, warehouses and anti-tank positions used by the militant group. Operations will continue until troops get the order to stop, an army spokesperson said.