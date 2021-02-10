Ghana Parliament Suspended Following COVID-19 Outbreak

Ghana’s parliament is halting most business for three weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak among lawmakers and staffers.

Speaker Alban Bagbin told parliament Tuesday 17 of the 275 legislators and 151 of 500 staff members contracted the coronavirus.

The speaker also urged other lawmakers and parliament staffers to get tested for COVID-19 if they have yet to do so.

Bagbin said the decision to suspend activities was made after speaking with parliament’s leadership.

He said parliament’s appointments committee would continue meeting with nominees for ministry posts in the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was reelected in December.

Ghana has confirmed more than 72,300 COVID-19 infections and 472 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource Center.