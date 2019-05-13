Wife of Popular Ghanaian Actor Chris Attoh Shot Dead Near Washington

Police in a Washington suburb are searching for the killer of Bettie Jenifer, wife of popular Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh.

Police say Jenifer was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland, as she left the office building where she worked.

Witnesses say Jenifer saw a man with a gun standing in the parking lot. As she tried to run away, the gunman chased her, shooting her twice.

Police say they believe she was the victim of a targeted killing and that the gunman is at large.

Attoh was in Los Angeles working on a film and immediately flew to Maryland.

Reports say investigators are studying Attoh's social media posts after he deleted all photographs of him and Jenifer together on his websites -- leading to speculation in Ghana that the couple was splitting up.

Attoh and Jenifer were married for just seven months.