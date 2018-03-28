Facebook Announces Overhaul of Privacy Controls

Facebook is revamping its privacy controls to make them easier to find as it faces intense backlash after Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting company with ties to U.S. President Donald, improperly harvested data from 50 million unsuspecting Facebook users.

The social media giant also is facing criticism for gathering contact names, telephone numbers and call and text histories from users of Android devices.

Facebook made the announcement Wednesday, saying, "We've heard loud and clear" from some of its 2.2 billion users that the change is necessary.

The social media giant said the revamp won't affect it's privacy policies or the types of data it gathers from users, but the company hopes the changes will allow users to more easily navigate its complex privacy and security settings.

Facebook, which also faces tighter European regulations beginning May 25, has faced global criticism since whistleblower Christopher Wylie said Cambride Analytica improperly harvested data to target U.S. and British voters in tight elections.

The data gathered by Cambridge Analytica was used by the Trump campaign to target voters in the 2016 presidential race.

Facebook chief executive and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify in a congressional hearing next month to explain how Cambridge Analytica improperly harvested data on tens of millions of its users.