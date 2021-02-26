Accessibility links

Mnangagwa Says He Will Get Sinopharm Jab And Unvaccinated Won't Get Jobs

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he will get a Sinopharm jab in two weeks together with Vice President Kembo Mohadi and his entire Cabinet amid fears that the Chinese vaccine is not safe for human use. Mnangagwa on Thursday commissioned the Epping Forest Water Supply Augmentation Project.

