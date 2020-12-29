Mudzuri Speaking Before MDC-T Convened Extraordinary Congress
Movement for Democratic Change vice president, Elias Mudzuri, speaking before the party held its Extraordinary Congress in Harare on Sunday. He left the venue of the congress while party activists were casting their votes claiming that the election was being rigged by Douglas Mwonzora.
