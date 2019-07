The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Mike Hove of VOA's youth show, The Connection, speaks with Dzikamai Francis Bere, a 2017 YALI alumnus & Programs Coordinator at the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, and Neal Piper, Executive Director of Presidential Precinct. Piper explains why they recognized Bere with the 2019 Young Leader Award.