Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA60 America

January 6 Committee Alleges Trump Actively Encouraged Rioters

January 6 Committee Alleges Trump Actively Encouraged Rioters
Embed
January 6 Committee Alleges Trump Actively Encouraged Rioters

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:23 0:00
Direct link

The January 6 Committee wrapped up its first round of public hearings Thursday with a minute-by-minute examination of former U.S. President Donald Trump's actions during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. As VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the investigation provided new insight into Trump’s actions.

The January 6 Committee wrapped up its first round of public hearings Thursday with a minute-by-minute examination of former U.S. President Donald Trump's actions during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. As VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the investigation provided new insight into Trump’s actions.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG