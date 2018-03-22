Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Trump Replacing National Security Adviser McMaster With John Bolton

  • VOA News
FILE - Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 24, 2017.

The White House shake-up continues as President Donald Trump announced he is replacing National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

"I am very thankful for the services of General H.R. McMaster, who has done an outstanding job and will always remain my friend," Trump tweeted late Thursday.

Bolton is currently an analyst with Fox News. He has a reputation as a tough-talking conservative who was backed military action against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG