Diaspora Forum: Difficulties in Repatriating Remains of Zimbabweans from Various Nations

Livetalk: Tonight on the Diaspora Forum we are talking about problems faced by Zimbabweans in repatriating remains of loved one from various nations. Ngqabutho Mabhena of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa says it costs up to R20,000 to repatriate bodies to some parts of the country.

