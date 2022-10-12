Diaspora Forum: Difficulties in Repatriating Remains of Zimbabweans from Various Nations
Livetalk: Tonight on the Diaspora Forum we are talking about problems faced by Zimbabweans in repatriating remains of loved one from various nations. Ngqabutho Mabhena of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa says it costs up to R20,000 to repatriate bodies to some parts of the country.
Episodes
-
October 11, 2022
Zanu PF Activists Refusing to Leave Undesignated Vending Sites
-
October 10, 2022
Vulture Poisoning Incidents Increasing in Botswana
-
October 10, 2022
Dr. Rudo Gumbo Fighting to Save Lives of Zimbabweans
-
October 09, 2022
Challenges and Hope as India Makes Home for African Cheetahs
-
October 07, 2022
After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy
-
October 05, 2022
US, Japan, South Korea Condemn North Korean Missile Launch
Facebook Forum