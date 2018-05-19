Accessibility links

Crowds Gather for Royal Wedding

Throngs of people are descending on the historic town as well-wishers try to catch a glimpse of the royal couple. Thousands of police officers are mounting one of the biggest security operations in recent years.
Royal fans gather outside Windsor Castle ahead of wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, May 19, 2018.
Sarah Ferguson arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, May 19, 2018.
David and Victoria Beckham arrive to the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018.
