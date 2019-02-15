Accessibility links

CNN: Mueller Interviewed White House's Sanders

WASHINGTON — 

The special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has interviewed White House press secretary
Sarah Sanders, CNN reported Friday.

"The president urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with him," Sanders said in a statement to CNN that was read on air.

