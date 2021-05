The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The No. 3 seed Clube Atletico Petroleos de Luanda (Angola) defeated the No. 4 seed Patriots Basketball Club (Rwanda), 97-68, in the 3rd place matchup of the BAL Playoffs. Valdelicio Joaquim recorded 21 points (8-11 FG) and 3 rebounds for Petro De Luanda. #BALonVOA2021