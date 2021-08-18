Accessibility links

Coast vs Climate Part 2: Climate Change Transforming Shorelines

Coast vs Climate Part 2: Climate Change Transforming Shorelines
Coast vs Climate Part 2: Climate Change Transforming Shorelines

Climate change is transforming the world’s shorelines as we speak. Animals and plants that can’t tolerate warmer water are fleeing to cooler areas. In Part Two of this series, Coast vs. Climate, VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias takes a first-hand look at how nature is struggling to heal.

