Traditional Chief Orders Grace Mugabe to Exhume, Rebury Late President Mugabe's Remains 

A traditional chief has ordered former Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe, to exhume her husband’s remains at the family homestead in Mashonaland West and rebury them as he was laid to rest in a place violating the area’s burial cultural norms.

But the Mugabe family is breathing fire, saying they will defy Chief Zvimba’s order as he has no jurisdiction over the matter.

In a letter written by Chief Zvimba, whose agents delivered it at Mrs. Mugabe’s residence, the chief fined her five cattle and a goat for burying the late former president Robert Mugabe at his homestead instead of the family’s cemetery in Kutama village.

The late president’s nephew, Leo Mugabe, has fired back saying they will fight the case to the bitter end.

“It’s a ruling against a widow and the wido has nothing to do with the burying of her husband … This judgment is irrelevant, if you were to ask me, because in any case, Chief Zvimba does not president over cases here.”

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW …