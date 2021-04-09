Accessibility links

Britain's Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth Has Died

FEBRUARY 17th 2021 - Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh has been hospitalized. He was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London, England as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-512/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 6/9/20…

Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them. Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

