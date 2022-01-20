Accessibility links

Blinken Reassures Ukrainians Amid Russian Invasion Threat

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassurs the people of Ukraine that the United States stands with them in the face of a potentially imminent Russian invasion. After meeting with Ukraine’s foreign minister Wednesday, Blinken spoke with VOA in Kyiv about the U.S. diplomatic effort

