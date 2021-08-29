Biden to Honor US Military Members Killed in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Sunday to honor the 13 U.S. military personnel killed in last week’s attack outside the Kabul airport.

“The President and the First Lady will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul,” a White House statement said.

The Bidens are then participating in a “dignified transfer,” a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat.

The deadly attack last week took place as thousands were gathered outside the airport, trying to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country. At least 170 Afghans were killed along with the 13 U.S. service members.

Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility.

