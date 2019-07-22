Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Leaves South Africa for Medical Tests in China

Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga has left South Africa for China for medical tests to be conducted by health experts drawn from four nations, just a few days following a public announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his deputy is recovering well from an undisclosed ailment.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said medical experts expected to conduct the tests are from China, South Africa, India and Zimbabwe.

“Following last week’s Presidential statement on Vice President CGDN Chiwenga’s health and recovery status, the Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Vice President this week left for the People’s Republic of China where he is set to undergo further medical tests.

“His relocation to China, which builds on the satisfactory recovery progress he has been making, follows weekend discussions at the highest level between Governments of Zimbabwe and China at which a decision was taken to allow Chinese medical experts to join their counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice President.

Charamba promised that to keep the nation updated on the vice president’s health condition.

Chiwenga, who led a military intervention which subsequently resulted in the removal of Robert Mugabe from power in 2017, was reportedly afflicted with the undisclosed sickness almost two years ago.