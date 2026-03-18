Livetalk
Livetalk is a 30-minute call-in TV (simulcast) talk show engaging Zimbabweans in-country and in the diaspora to air their views on developments taking place in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. The program aims to enlighten citizens on critical issues by engaging experts, non-state actors, politicians and government officials. Join us Monday to Friday 1800-1830UTC, 2000-2030pm Zimbabwe time.
Episodes
-
March 17, 2026
Live Talk: The Connection
-
March 16, 2026
LiveTalk
-
March 13, 2026
LiveTalk
-
March 12, 2026
LiveTalk
-
March 11, 2026
Livetalk
-
March 10, 2026
Live Talk: The Connection