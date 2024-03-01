LiveTalk
Livetalk is a 30-minute call-in TV (simulcast) talk show engaging Zimbabweans in-country and in the diaspora to air their views on developments taking place in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. The program aims to enlighten citizens on critical issues by engaging experts, non-state actors, politicians and government officials. Join us Monday to Friday 1800-1830UTC, 2000-2030pm Zimbabwe time.
Episodes
-
February 29, 2024
LiveTalk, Women's Forum: Gender Based Violence in Zimbabwe
-
February 28, 2024
Livetalk
-
February 27, 2024
Live Talk: The Connection: State of Education in Zimbabwe
-
February 26, 2024
LiveTalk: Worsening Drought Situation in Zimbabwe
-
February 23, 2024
LiveTalk
-
February 22, 2024
LiveTalk: Zimbabwe's Polio Vaccination Program