Livetalk
Livetalk is a 30-minute call-in TV (simulcast) talk show engaging Zimbabweans in-country and in the diaspora to air their views on developments taking place in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. The program aims to enlighten citizens on critical issues by engaging experts, non-state actors, politicians and government officials. Join us Monday to Friday 1800-1830UTC, 2000-2030pm Zimbabwe time.
Episodes
-
October 10, 2023
Live Talk: The Connection
-
October 09, 2023
LiveTalk: CCC Recalls, Israel-Palestine War
-
October 06, 2023
LiveTalk
-
October 05, 2023
LiveTalk
-
October 04, 2023
Livetalk. Diaspora Forum: Future of Zimbabweans in Diaspora
-
October 03, 2023
Live Talk: The Connection