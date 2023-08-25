SADC: Zimbabwe’s Harmonized Elections Fall Short of Nation’s Constitution, Regional Body Guidelines

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission says some aspects of Zimbabwe's harmonized elections fall short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the regional body's principles and guidelines on free and fair polls.

Some of the drawbacks cited in its preliminary election report includes lack of transparency in running and unveiling the voters’ roll to all stakeholders, the enactment of the dreaded Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Act (commonly known as the Patriotic Act), mishandling of ballot papers in two metropolitan regions and several other issues.

Presenting the report, SADC team leader Nerves Mumba said there is need for Zimbabwe to follow the constitution in order to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Mumba said, “The Mission observed that the pre-election and voting phases on 23rd to the 24th August harmonized elections were peaceful and calm. However, the mission noted that some aspects of the harmonized elections fell short of the requirements of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the Electoral Act and the SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections of 2021.”

Mumba said the Mission “commends the people of Zimbabwe for maintaining a peaceful political environment during the pre-election period.”

The SADC team condemned ZEC for failing to provide the voters’ roll to all stakeholders and mishandling ballot papers in the opposition’s strongholds – Harare and Bulawayo.

More details to follow …