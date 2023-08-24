LiveTalk
Livetalk is a 30-minute call-in TV (simulcast) talk show engaging Zimbabweans in-country and in the diaspora to air their views on developments taking place in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. The program aims to enlighten citizens on critical issues by engaging experts, non-state actors, politicians and government officials. Join us Monday to Friday 1800-1830UTC, 2000-2030pm Zimbabwe time.
Episodes
-
August 23, 2023
Livetalk
-
August 22, 2023
Live Talk: The Connection
-
August 21, 2023
LiveTalk: Zimbabwe Votes 2023
-
August 18, 2023
LiveTalk: Zimbabwe Votes 2023
-
August 17, 2023
LiveTalk, Women's Forum: Zimbabwe Votes 2023
-
August 16, 2023
Livetalk; Zimbabwe Votes 2023