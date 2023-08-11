Former South African President Not Required to Finish Prison Term

Former South African president Jacob Zuma was released under a remission process Friday after he surrendered himself to a correctional facility in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma had received a 15-month prison sentence in 2021 on corruption charges, but only served two months. He was released on a medical parole.

Friday’s appearance could have sent him back to prison to finish his term but instead he was granted a remission, which relieves him of completing the rest of his sentence.

The remission program, approved by current South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is designed to reduce South Africa’s low-risk prison population.

Zuma’s imprisonment in 2021 sparked weeks of violent protests in which 300 people were killed.

A court found his release from imprisonment in 2021 unlawful.

However, the 81-year-old former president was freed from custody Friday after about two hours.

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s main opposition party, says it will challenge the remission of the former president.