LiveTalk
Livetalk is a 30-minute call-in TV (simulcast) talk show engaging Zimbabweans in-country and in the diaspora to air their views on developments taking place in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. The program aims to enlighten citizens on critical issues by engaging experts, non-state actors, politicians and government officials. Join us Monday to Friday 1800-1830UTC, 2000-2030pm Zimbabwe time.
Episodes
-
August 04, 2023
LiveTalk
-
-
August 02, 2023
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: Zimbabwe Votes 2023
-
August 01, 2023
Live Talk: The Connection
-
July 31, 2023
LiveTalk: Zimbabwe Votes 2023
-
July 28, 2023
LiveTalk