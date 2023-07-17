Russia Ends Ukraine Grain Export Deal

Russia said Monday it is ending its participation in a nearly year-old agreement that allowed Ukraine safe passage to export its grains from three Ukrainian ports past Russian warships on the Black Sea.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative amid a global food crisis, seeking to facilitate the exports that otherwise were blocked in Russia’s 17-month war against Ukraine. Much of the exported grain was shipped to impoverished countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres protested the Russian action, saying the Black Sea exports “have been a lifeline for global food security and a beacon of hope in a troubled world.”

“At a time when the production and availability of food is being disrupted by conflict, climate change, energy prices and more, these agreements have helped to reduce food prices by over 23% since March last year,” Guterres said. “Today’s decision by the Russian Federation will strike a blow to people in need everywhere.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., assailed Moscow for the cutoff in grain shipments, calling it “another act of cruelty” on Russia’s part.

“While Russia plays political games,” she said, “real people will suffer: the child in the Horn of Africa who is severely malnourished, the mother who will stop producing breast milk for her baby because she doesn’t have enough to eat herself. These are the consequences of Russia’s actions.”

In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that Russia should not have stopped the Ukrainian grain shipments and that they “should be restored as quickly as possible.”

Ahead of the deal’s expiration on Monday, Russia had said it was not benefiting enough under the initiative. Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products.

Ukraine’s agrarian policy minister, Mykola Solsky, told VOA that “Ukrainian exports will be badly affected because shipping grain by sea is the most efficient way to ship grain from Ukraine. Globally, this decision will have an impact in such a way that the poorest people in the world will be put on the brink of starvation by Russia because they will be forced to pay more for food and buy less of it.”

He said that Ukraine “will fight for this grain corridor, and we will use all other methods of export.”