Washington Celebrations Include Parade, Fireworks, White House Barbecue

U.S. President Joe Biden is celebrating the country’s Independence Day holiday with a series of events Tuesday at the White House.

The president and first lady Jill Biden are holding an event with the National Education Association, and then hosting military families for a barbecue.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks in the evening to commemorate the holiday with a crowd of military and veteran families along with caregivers at the White House.

The White House event also will provide a prime viewing location for Washington’s fireworks show on the National Mall.

The U.S. Capitol grounds will be the site of an annual Independence Day concert that is televised to the nation. Performers this year include Chicago, Babyface, the National Symphony Orchestra and the U.S. Army Band.

Washington is also hosting its traditional Independence Day parade down Constitution Avenue on Tuesday.