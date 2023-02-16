Ukraine Reports Russian Missile Attacks

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles Thursday, hitting targets in areas across the country and killing at least one person.

Ukrainian officials said Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 16 of 36 Russian missiles.

The latest round of Russian aerial attacks came as Norway approved a five-year aid package for Ukraine totaling $7 billion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the move makes Norway and Ukraine stronger, and that Russia will not overcome “the unity of all those that cherish freedom.”

"Now you're setting a very important precedent for long-term financial support to a country that defends its independence and the right of every nation to live in accordance with generally recognized international norms,” Zelenskyy told Norwegian lawmakers via video link.

SEE ALSO:

Ukrainian officials have warned Russia may launch a new offensive as the one-year anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine approaches.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Wednesday he is confident Ukraine will thwart Russian attempts to “retake the initiative.”

UN resolution

A draft United Nations General Assembly resolution due to be voted on at a special session next week calls for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and reaching peace that ensures Ukraine's "sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity."

The General Assembly is expected to approve the resolution as it meets February 23, the day before the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The draft resolution calls on the United Nations and member states to support diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

The measure also demands Russia halt attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and to immediately withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine.

General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they do carry political weight as a show of world opinion.

SEE ALSO:

Similar action in the U.N. Security Council, which would be legally binding, is not an option since Russia holds one of the five permanent seats with veto power.

The General Assembly has already approved a series of resolutions showing support for Ukraine and criticism of Russia's military action.

Days after Russia's invasion, the body voted 141-5 demanding an immediate cease-fire and for Russia to withdraw all of its troops. Another resolution weeks later blamed Russia for a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and demanded access for aid.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday favorably portrayed the Kyiv government's chances of taking the initiative on the battlefield against Russian forces.

SEE ALSO:

"I think they'll have a real good chance of making a pretty significant difference on the battlefield and establishing the initiative," Austin told reporters after a meeting with NATO defense ministers in Brussels. "And being able to exploit that initiative going forward."

He said that as NATO countries ship munitions to Ukraine, the U.S.-led military alliance is intent on training troops on their use. "We're laser-focused on making sure that we provide a capability and not just the platform," he said.

Austin disparaged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's battlefield performance, saying on Twitter, "Nearly a year since Putin's reckless war of choice …things haven't gone the way that the Kremlin planned. NATO is more unified and more resolute than ever."

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters. National Security correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.