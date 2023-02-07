Live Talk: The Connection
Livetalk is a 30-minute call-in TV (simulcast) talk show engaging Zimbabweans in-country and in the diaspora to air their views on developments taking place in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. The program aims to enlighten citizens on critical issues by engaging experts, non-state actors, politicians and government officials. Join us Monday to Friday 1800-1830UTC, 2000-2030pm Zimbabwe time.
Episodes
-
February 06, 2023
LiveTalk: Anti-Drug Abuse Campaign in Zimbabwe
-
February 03, 2023
LiveTalk
-
February 02, 2023
LiveTalk
-
February 01, 2023
Livetalk
-
January 31, 2023
Live Talk: The Connection
-
January 30, 2023
LiveTalk