UN: World Population to Reach 8 Billion on November 15

The world’s population is expected to reach 8 billion on November 15, the United Nations said Monday, with India replacing China as the world’s most populous country.



The United Nations released its report, World Population Prospects 2022, on World Population Day, which is observed every year on July 11. This year’s theme is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all — Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all."



Despite 2022 being a "milestone year" for global population, according to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, the population growth rate fell below 1% in 2020 and is growing at its slowest pace since 1950.



The U.N. said global population could potentially reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion by the 2080s. The population is projected to remain steady at 10.4 billion until 2100.



More than half of the growth by 2050 is expected to come from Africa, which is the world’s fastest-growing continent, the U.N. said. The growth in Africa comes despite a slowing global fertility rate, which is expected to decline to 2.2 births per woman by 2050, down from 2.5 births in 2019, and 3.2 births in 1990.



World Population Day is a reminder of the world’s most pressing issues, including overpopulation. The current global population stands at 7.942 billion people.