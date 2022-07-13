Livetalk
Livetalk is a 30-minute call-in TV (simulcast) talk show engaging Zimbabweans in-country and in the diaspora to air their views on developments taking place in Zimbabwe and elsewhere. The program aims to enlighten citizens on critical issues by engaging experts, non-state actors, politicians and government officials. Join us Monday to Friday 1800-1830UTC, 2000-2030pm Zimbabwe time.
Episodes
July 12, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
July 11, 2022
LiveTalk
July 06, 2022
Livetalk, July 6, 2022: Zimbabwe to Introduce Gold Coins
July 05, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection