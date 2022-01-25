Accessibility links

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

In our youth LiveTalk segment, we focus on International Day of Education Commemorations. We also speak to youth of the Citizens Coalition for Change, led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa. Guests:  Jobert Ngwenya (Educator), Ordia Ndalega (Educator), Godfrey Kurauone (Citizens Coalition for Change)

