Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk- The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to young entrepreneurs about how they are faring in Zimbabwe following the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the local economy. We also focus on the 26th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
October 30, 2021
Livetalk, October 29, 2021
-
October 28, 2021
Livetalk: Women's Roundtable, Thursday, October 28th, 2021
-
-
October 26, 2021
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
-
-
October 22, 2021
LiveTalk: Friday, October 22nd, 2021