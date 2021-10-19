Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on youth-led programs which are uplifting Zimbabweans in under privileged rural communities. We also focus on the International Day of Rural Women Commemorations, a day set aside by the United Nations to focus on gender equality and the empowerment of rural women worldwide. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
