Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:00 0:00
Direct link

Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on youth-led programs which are uplifting Zimbabweans in under privileged rural communities. We also focus on the International Day of Rural Women Commemorations, a day set aside by the United Nations to focus on gender equality and the empowerment of rural women worldwide. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG